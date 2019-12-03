Over the 36 months, some ministers in the government performed worthwhile and have courted the praise of some Ghanaians.

The opinion of Ghanaians is focused on the execution of project initiatives, and the impacts the projects have on Ghanaians as a whole.

While some ministers are ranked below the belt or ‘performed poorly’, some did extensively well to manage their sector and Pulse.com.gh takes a loom at five ministers who performed in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Minister of Regional Re-organisation, Dan Botwe

In January 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo named Dan Botwe as the Minister for the newly created Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development.

Nana Addo created the ministry to oversee the division of several regions in the country in fulfillment of one of his political promises.

Botwe spearheaded the creation of six new regions and worked on the administrative process of getting the regions to run efficiently.

A Commission was set up and after a nationwide consultation, stakeholders recommended the establishment of the six regions in its report to the President.

Western North, to be created out of the Western Region, Bono East, and Ahafo, out of Brong-Ahafo, Savannah and North East out of the Northern region and Oti out of the Volta region.

Dan Botwe

Minister of Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

In August this year, the Minister of Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, said that his ministry spearheaded "about 4750 jobs created under Capacity Building for Young Entrepreneurs and Start-ups."

He said this was achieved through various initiatives and key interventions instituted after the government established the ministry to develop and implement policies and programmes to improve the entrepreneurial capacity of Ghanaians particularly the youth in order to create jobs and wealth.

Under his ministry, consequently, 7000 young entrepreneurs were trained under the PBSP with 1350 receiving funding in 2017.

Also, he spearheaded the Ministry's supportive roles in the implementation of 1D1F and the development of SMEs in 2019 and the general improvement in PSPs and PPAs.

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Planting for Food and Job Campaign a policy that has been introduced by the NPP government to help address the declining growth of Ghana's agricultural sector and also an avenue to modernize agriculture and make it a source of employment for the teeming youths.

The ministry is headed by Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

He has been ranked by policy think thank the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) as one of the best in the government.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Railway Development Minister, Joe Ghartey

The Accra-Tema railway line is in good shape and gaining more patronage.

After months of hitches, the Accra to Tema railway line, commenced operations in February this year.

Patronage is said to be going up largely because Accra is the hub of business and a lot of companies have their head offices in Accra.

The government has stated categorically that it will resurrect the virtually non-existent railway sector.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, the revival of the country's railway sector is a priority of his administration and has taken a number of initiatives to ensure that his promise is fulfilled.

Under Joe Ghartey as the Minister, visible railway infrastructure projects are being

executed across the country.

The government gave approval for the release of $230 million to procure rolling stock to operate on the country's railway lines.