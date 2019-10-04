The number of relatives of the President in government has been criticized by many Ghanaians.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the current development where family members of the President appointed to occupy key positions makes a mockery of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party was in opposition.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama also questioned the silence of civil society groups on developments in the country under the NPP, accusing them of changing the rules depending on who is in power.

Pulse.com.gh's assessment of appointments made by Nana Addo since his government came to power on January 7, 2017, revealed about eighty percent of persons serving in his oversized government are either Nana Addo's blood relation or cronies.

Here are 4 government appointees who are Nana Addo's relatives.

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta who is the Finance Minister is also said to hover around the Presidency in undefined capacities.

He is also the co-founder of Databank.

Ofori-Atta was Nana Addo's nominee to assess the health of the economy during the transition period after the 2016 elections.

Atta Akyea

Atta Akyea is the current Minister for Works and Housing, and the current Member of Parliament of Akim Abuakwa South constituency.

He is only the second person apart from Nana Addo to have been elected as MP of that constituency in the 4th republic.

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Nana Bediatuo Asante is a lawyer and consultant. He is the current Executive Secretary to Nana Addo.

It is reported that Nana Asante Bediatuo is the nephew of the President.

He started his legal career as an Attorney at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, a prestigious law firm on Wall Street in New York.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

The Creative Arts Council also has Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of Nana Addo as the Director.

She has been involved in some controversies, including allegations that she owns a £9.3 million building in London.

She, however, denied it, stating the accusations are "outright lies and a total fabrication."

She has also been accused of neglecting her duties at the Creative Art council.

Reports indicated that she has not been seen at the creative arts office for a very long time, neither does she attends meetings.