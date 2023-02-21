4 unions petition Mahama to contest 2024 elections to save them from economic hardship

They said John Mahama as President will be the best leader to address the country's current economic challenges.

The Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie presenting the petition said Ghanaians are yearning for a change in government that will transform the economy.

Pulse Ghana

He said "Since you [Mahama] left, everything has been in shambles, we can’t even buy fuel to work to make ends meet. Things have been so tough that we can’t wait to see you come to rescue us. We are by this petition asking you to endlessly consider the points raised and do the needful by heeding to the call of all Ghanaians who are yearning for a change."

The former Chief of staff, Julius Debrah, receiving the petition on behalf of Mahama said his boss will consider their request ahead of the polls.