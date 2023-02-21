The labour unions made this known when they petitioned Mahama urging him to contest for the Presidency in the 2024 general elections.
4 unions petition Mahama to contest 2024 elections to save them from economic hardship
About four unions namely – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union, and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association have assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and urged former President John Mahama of their unflinching support towards the 2024 elections.
Recommended articles
They said John Mahama as President will be the best leader to address the country's current economic challenges.
The Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie presenting the petition said Ghanaians are yearning for a change in government that will transform the economy.
He said "Since you [Mahama] left, everything has been in shambles, we can’t even buy fuel to work to make ends meet. Things have been so tough that we can’t wait to see you come to rescue us. We are by this petition asking you to endlessly consider the points raised and do the needful by heeding to the call of all Ghanaians who are yearning for a change."
The former Chief of staff, Julius Debrah, receiving the petition on behalf of Mahama said his boss will consider their request ahead of the polls.
Already, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu have declared their intentions to contest the flagbearership of the NDC when the party opens nominations for the presidential primary.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh