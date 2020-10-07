As a technocrat with little political background when then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo selected him as his running mate in the 2008 general elections, many pundits labeled him as a neophyte who didn't add anything to the NPP's fortunes in the elections.

However, his continuous progression up the political ladder to his current state as Vice President as been laudable.

In this journey, Dr. Mahamudu endeared himself to the Ghanaian general public as an economic guru who changed the political discourse to issues based.

With today being his birthday, we at Pulse Ghana, has therefore chronicled 5 things that has made him a loveable person in Ghana.

1 . A patron of the Ghana Leprosy Foundation: The Vice President's support to the Ghana Leprosy Foundation is well documented. He has on different occasions donated monies and food items to lepers' and street children.

He regularly supports both the Christ the King Soup Kitchen and Weija Leprosarium, made the donation as part of his humanitarian gestures towards the needy and less privileged.

Dr. Bawumia donated 300 bags of rice to the Christ the King Easter Soup Kitchen and 100 bags of rice to the Weija leprosarium.

2 . Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, built, furnished and formally handed over a two-bedroom house to an 82 year old cured leper who had been abandoned by her family at Motori in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

The humanitarian gesture was inspired by a Joy News documentary which depicted the sorry plight of Daari Pogo, who was forced to live in a dilapidated 5 meters by 6 meter mud hut with her grand daughter Adjara after her abandonment.

Dr Bawumia with cured leper

Touched by her appalling circumstances, Dr Bawumia immediately mobilised resources and within six weeks, built and furnished a two bedroom house for madam Pogo.

3 . Economic lectures: Prior to the 2016 elections, Dr. Bawumia carved a niche with his regular town hall meetings to lecture on the Ghanaian economy.

Dr Bawumia at one of his lectures

He postulated on a number of things the then government was not doing right that has led to a gloomy economy. Many political connoisseurs believed these activities helped the New Patriotic Party greatly in their election win in 2016.

4 . Political jabs: The Vice President has been the nemesis of the opposition NDC since 2016. Dr. Bawumia has tagged for the former president John Mahama with so many labels and that is believed to have painted the current NDC flagbearer in a bad light to Ghanaians.

5 . Digitisation of the Ghanaian economy: Since the NPP government came into power in 2017, Dr. Bawumia has been a top proponent of digitizing many state activities. He was very active in the digitization of house addresses and the use of drones to supply blood in deprived areas.

Ghana commissions country's first medical drone delivery centre at Omenako in the Eastern Region (Twitter/Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‏) . Twitter/Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President has also been instrumental in making some payment platforms of government agencies to digital to ease the processes of doing business.