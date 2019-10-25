Though the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to elect its leader for 2020, the opposition, the National Democratic Congress has re-elected John Dramani Mahama to lead them.

Despite the fact that campaigning by most political parties are guided by manifestoes and well structured messages, some politicians go out of their ways to relate to the ordinary people in order to win votes.

This phenomenon has been prevalent in Ghanaian politics since the attainment of independence in 1957. Former President Jerry John Rawlings is famed for leading communal labours and engaging in 'populist' activities since he burst on to the political stage in the late 70s.

Over the years, numerous politicians have resorted to this 'old trick' to solicit for votes during presidential and parliamentary elections.

Here are 5 politicians who have used this gimmick in recent times.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prior to the 2012 general elections, the then candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen in one of his door-to-door campaigns eating "ampesie" with a family.

Nana Addo eating ampesie

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia:

The current Vice President. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spent a lot of time campaigning in northern during the 2016 general elections. Hailing from that area, the former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governer engaged in a lot of activities there to solicit for votes. Among them was pounding fufu with some of the locals while on the campaign train.

Dr Bawumia pounding fufu

Alfred Oko Vanderpuije:

The former Mayor of Accra contested the Ablekuma South parliamentary seat on behalf of the NDC in 2016. After spending the 8 years as the CEO of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Oko Vanderpuije employed various tactics to get votes to become a parliamentarian. This he did by plaiting hairs, stirring banku and pounding of fufu of some of his constituents.

Oko Vanderpuije

Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover made headlines in 2016 when he was photographed pounding fufu for one of his constituents. In the photo, the MP was seen in a tucked-in shirt with a tie pounding fufu.

Titus Glover pounding fufu

John Dumelo

Ace Ghanaian actor tuned politician, John Dumelo will be contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC in 2020. In order to be able to unseat the NPP candidate in a constituency where the ruling party is strong, Dumelo has resorted to various ways to do this. And one these actions is cleaning gutters and pushing of truck with locals in the constituency.