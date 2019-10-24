Dumelo joined a host of others to clean the gutters and drains in some parts of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

In a viral video, the actor cum entrepreneur is spotted helping in the exercise by transporting a truck to offload its rubbish.

John Dumelo

Dumelo began his political career a few years ago, but has quickly risen up the ladder in Ghana’s politics.

The 35-year-old is currently the parliamentary aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He became the party’s parliamentary candidate after securing 758 votes representing over 88% of the total votes cast.

Dumelo has already hit the ground running with his campaign ahead of next year’s general elections.

Some weeks ago, he was also spotted campaigning and interacting with some traders at the Tesano Santana market.

Watch Dumelo engaging in a clean-up exercise: