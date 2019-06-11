The survey conducted on Ghanaians show that 42.6% of the respondents said their MPs deserve a second chance.

The report revealed that 49.5% of Ghanaians surveyed said they will not vote for their MPs citing poor performance and a lack of representation.

Majority of the respondents representing 46.7% also do not want their incumbent MPs to contest in 2020 general elections.

42.4% respondents want their MPs to contest while 10.9% are undecided on whether their MPs should contest or not.

The research stated that 52.3% of the respondents were not satisfied with the performance of their MPs.

The research also disclosed that at the national level, 87.8% declared their intentions to vote in the upcoming general elections as against 9.7% who said they will not vote if elections were going to be held today.

Some 2.5% of the respondents were undecided during the survey.

"Generally poor performance on the part of the elected induces apathy in the electorate.

"It is therefore interesting that in spite of the generally non-impressive performance of MPs, more than four out of every five respondents said they would vote, 9.7% declined to vote and 2.5% were undecided.

"In this follow up question; 49.5% said 'No'. They would not vote for the incumbent 42.6% said ‘Yes’, They would vote for the incumbent , 7.9% were undecided," the report said.

In all, a total of 27,500 Ghanaians in selected electoral areas within the 275 constituencies of Ghana participated in the study.

Interviews are conducted at the appropriate electoral areas and constituencies to solicit key information to validate the quantitative data.

