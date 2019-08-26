Over the weekend, the NDC elected parliamentary candidates in 154 constituencies across the 275 in the country.

The primaries saw nine (9) incumbent MPs lose and the emergence of new contestants that are likely to match the NPP boot for boot.

In 2016, the NPP won the majority in Parliament by sweeping most of the seats the NDC won in 2012.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the elections last Saturday puts them in a good standing to win back all those seats they lost in the last election.

We, at Pulse Ghana, therefore examined how viable this resolve by the NDC is and assessed 7 constituencies they might capture in 2020.

Adentan Constituency: Yaw Boaben Asamoah of the NPP won the Adentan seat in 2016 by defeating Mohammed Adamu Ramadan of the NDC by 1,364 votes. With such a margin for a swing constituency like Adentan, the NDC recapturing the seat back in 2020 isn't far-fetched.

Mohammed Ramadan's victory over Nana Oye Lithur in last Saturday in the primaries presents him another opportunity to wrestle back the seat. Whether that will be successful or not, we'll see in 2020.

La Dadekotopon: The La Dadekotopon constituency has primarily been a safe seat for the NDC since 1992. The NPP has won the seat only once in 2000 and Vincent Sowah Odotei's win in 2016 made it 2 in 16 years.

The NDC delegates elected former MCE for the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, Rita Odoley Sowah to recapture the seat in 2020.

Abura Asebu Kwamankese: Though the NDC won the presidential election in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency, they lost the parliamentary seat to the NPP. The seat has been won by the NDC on four occasions since 1996.

With the election of the former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye as the parliamentary candidate, the NDC is poised to win in 2020.

Lawra: Anthony Karbo surprisingly won the Lawra seat for the NPP in 2016 by beating Bede Zeideng of the NDC by just over 1000 votes. For a constituency that has primarily voted NDC since 1996, it is going to an uphill task for the NPP to maintain the seat in 2020.

Ledzokuku: The Teshie Ledzokuku seat is one of the enigmatic seats in the Greater Accra Region. It has an interesting history of rarely retaining incumbents, therefore the NDC will seek to oust the current NPP MP, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye to continue the tradition in 2020.

Ayawaso West Wougon: Ordinarily this is a safe seat for the NPP, however, the personality of actor John Dumelo contesting for the NDC will change the dynamics in 2020, political pundits have predicted.

Madina: Francis Sosu Xavier will contest on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 general elections after losing the last time against Ahmadu Sorogho. However, he will face a stern challenge in Abubakar Saddique, the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President.