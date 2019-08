The internal polls, involving 524 candidates, was conducted in 157 out of the 275 constituencies in the country.

Below are all the winners

Adentan Constituency- Adamu Ramadan

Lawra Constituency- Bede Ziedeng

Sagnarigu Constituency- A.B.A. Fusheini

Lower Manya Krobo Constituency- Okletey Terlabi

New Abirem Constituency-Mavis Ama Frempong

Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency- John Dumelo

Ningo-Prampram Constituency- Sam George

Klottey Korley Constituency- Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings

Yagaba-Kubori Constituency- Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim

Suhum Constituency- Amanda Okyere

Wa East Constituency- Dr. Seidu Jassaw

Wa West Constituency- Peter Lanchene Tuubo

Ho West Constituency- Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

Asuogyaman Constituency- Thomas Ampem Nyarko

Keta Constituency- Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey

Jomoro Constituency Constituency- Dorcas Toffey

Tamale central Constituency- Hon Ibtahim Mutala

South Dayi Constituency- Rockson-Nelson E.K.Dafeamekpor

Upper West Akim Constituency- Derick Ohene Assifu Bekoe

Keta Constituency- Kwame Gakpey

Techiman South Constituency- Christopher Beyere

Shama Constituency- Gabriel kojo Essilfie

Ahanta West Constituency- Kwame Aboagye

Sekondi Constituency- Charles Hagan

Amenfi West Constituency- Eric Afful

Amenfi Central Constituency- Kwakye Ackah

Jomoro Constituency- Dorcas Toffey

Jirapa Constituency- Cletus Dapilah 429 Winner

Aowin Constituency- Oscar Larbi

Sunyani West Constituency- Millicent Amankwa Yeboah

Madina Constituency- Francis Sosu

Damango Constituency- Adam Mutawakilu

Bolgatanga Central constituency- Isaac Adongo