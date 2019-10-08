Money is the root of all politics. It sounds so obvious it’s hardly worth writing down.

Any major political movement needs big money to fund it, and rich business people get access and influence proportionate to their party donation.

In Ghana, while some politicians have made a habit of flaunting their wealth and excesses on social media, others have devoted their time and considerable resources to helping advance the welfare of others.

Pulse.com.gh presents 7 politicians who have in one way or the other used their positions to change the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, is noted for his benevolent and philanthropic acts in his constituency.

The vociferous MP on February 26, 2019, donated quantities of medical supplies worth GH¢60,000 to Assin Foso Polyclinic, to boost health care delivery.

He also donated items like; two motorcycles, microscope autoclave machines, blood bank refrigerator, 10 sets of beds, chairs, refrigerators, baby scale machines, and theatre equipment.

The MP is also noted for his benevolent paying school fees for the needy in his constituency.

Bryan Acheampong, Abetifi MP

In May this year, Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency and the Minister of State in charge of National Security at the Presidency offered financial support for over 1,000 students in public and private schools in the constituency.

The gesture was to help increase enrolment in the schools as well as to minimise the financial burden parents struggling to take care of their wards education.

Bryan Acheampong, said his effort was a way to complement the government's efforts in ensuring that quality education delivery was made accessible for every school-going child in the district and the country at large.

He also donated a 150kv generator to the Presbyterian College of Education at Abetifi (ABETICO), in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region in July, 2019.

MP for Afram Plains North, Betty Krosby Mensah

The Member of Parliament for the Afram Plains North constituency, Betty Krosby Mensah, financially assisted some eleven students in her constituency to pursue further education at the tertiary level at a tune of GH¢10,000 in March 2019.

This forms part of the MPs quarterly duty performance seeking to improve the standards of living of her constituents.

Wassa East MP, Adjei-Mensah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei-Mensah, in April 2019, donated items worth GH¢170,000 to several communities in his Constituency to enhance their living condition.

The items included 90 bags of cement, eight bundles of roofing sheets, iron rods, nails, and metal poles.

The MP who donated separate functions said it was to support the development of the beneficiary communities.

Adjei-Mensah donated metals poles to Ebukrom junction, while Nkapiem community got four bundles of roofing sheets, with 30 bags of cement going to Ehunteem and Adeakyewodanmu communities towards the rehabilitation of their dilapidated community centres.

He hinted that the Atwebasa Bridge and Kakabo road, which were in a very deplorable state were being worked on.

He stressed that the development of the beneficiary communities was dear to his heart and therefore urged the community leaders to work towards the development of their areas.\

Ledzokuku constituency, Okoe Boye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku constituency, Okoe Boye, expressed his readiness to support marginalised groups and petty traders in his constituency.

The MP gave the assurance when he addressed the launch of the Dr. Okoe Boye Skills Support Programme at the SDA Church at Teshie.

He donated a Benz Sprinter bus to the physically challenged in the constituency.

The small-scale traders in the community also received assorted items at a reduced cost or for free to improve and grow their livelihoods.

The programme, which is intended to support small and medium businesses, is set to support 100 people in the constituency every year.

As part of giving back to his constituency, in June 2019, he presented an APSONIC tricycle to the Teshie United Muslims Association (TUMA) and a KIA taxi to the Teshie Taxi Rank Union.

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa donated 200 pieces of furniture to two selected schools in the Volta Region as part of his philanthropic work.

The two beneficiary schools include the Battor Senior High School and the Mepe St. Kizito SHS.

The ranking member on the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs also donated an unspecified amount of marker boards and boxes of markers to the same schools.

He also presented laptop computers to 60 ICT facilitators in his constituency.

The gesture which costs the legislator more than GH₵100,000, is to support the teaching and learning of the subject in 55 public Junior High Schools and five Senior High Schools within the constituency.

Zanetor Rawlings, Klottey Korley MP

Every year, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings organises a free health screening exercise for the people living in her constituency.

She offers the beneficiaries free medication and educated on the importance of living healthy lifestyles.

Services rendered included general health checks, malaria tests, eye tests and provision of spectacles, blood sugar level tests, cervical tests, prescriptions, counseling and pharmaceutical services.

She said the free medication "was in line with my vision of ensuring that my constituents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations."

Also, towards the celebration of this year's Homowo, she presented food items and money to the Osu Traditional Council.

The items included assorted drinks, cooking oil and maize and fish.