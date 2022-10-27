7 young Ghanaians who could become president

Well, that might not be far-fetched because the 1992 constitution has already spelt out what requirements an individual must satisfy to qualify for president of the country.

According to Chapter 8, Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, a person shall not be qualified for election as the president of Ghana unless that person, among other things, is a citizen of Ghana by birth, has attained the age of forty years, is of sound mind and has no criminal record.

Lately, the calls for the younger generation or an alternative political party to run the affairs of the country have heightened due to the current economic hardships and the seeming lack of proper leadership, which have resulted in hopelessness.

Below are some notable youthful Ghanaians who look appealing, with some Ghanaians already urging them to take up the challenge to contest for the presidency.

While the age factor doesn’t favour some of them, they still stand a chance in the future, all things being equal.

1. John Dumelo

Actor-turned-politician and farmer John Dumelo has become most Ghanaians’ favourite man lately after he ventured into the unattractive agriculture sector, always displaying the yields of his labour and using social media to pique the interest of the youth to follow suit.

He attempted to represent the people of the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in 2020 but didn’t win.

Recently, social media trends urging him to consider contesting for president emerged, getting the support of many.

Although he might meet the other constitutional requirements, the age factor doesn’t favour him. He is currently 38 years old.

Despite the shortfall, Dumelo may, all things being equal, qualify to be president of Ghana in the 2028 elections.

2.Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Many Ghanaians have been rooting for the Member of Parliament for Noth Tongu constituency who doubles as the Ranking Member of the house’s Foreign Affairs Committee, to become president of Ghana.

The former Deputy Education Minister’s unprecedented performance as a lawmaker – which has seen many life-transforming projects in his constituency, has increased his fame, with many people referring to him as future president and using his achievements as a yardstick to judge other MPs.

Currently, the 42-year-old legislator looks qualified at face value but he has not publicly stated his position on calls to become president.

3.Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The current Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is another young politician who Ghanaians admire a lot. He shot to fame following his sterling performance as a broadcaster with Accra-based Joy FM, before he resigned and later ventured into politics on the ticket of the incumbent New Patriotic Party. He is currently the MP for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency.

Oppong Nkrumah’s track record – including his handling of the Information Ministry job makes him many Ghanaians’ favourite.

He is 40 years old and looks qualified to be president if the opportunity avails itself.

4. Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The Member of Parliament for the Klottey-Korle Constituency Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is one of the few notable Ghanaian women doing well in politics.

The medical doctor and politician is the eldest daughter of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings and former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman.

The 44-year-old pulled a political surprise in 2016 when she won the parliamentary election to represent her constituents, a seat she retained in the 2020 elections.

Being the daughter of two veteran politicians, and her own performance on the political scenes, many people believe she is capable of becoming a president in the future.

5. Bernard Koku Avle

Broadcast journalist Bernard Koku Avle is one of the favourite Ghanaian young men who exhibit the potential to become the president of Ghana.

The 41-year-old media personality who is the general manager of Accra-base Citi FM/Citi TV, speaks a lot with passion about the need to put Ghana first and doesn’t hesitate to speak truth to power regardless of which political party is in power.

He has won the hearts of many Ghanaians, and his voice reaches the powers that be whenever he uses the platforms at his disposal to speak on pertinent national issues.

At face value, everything seems to be in his favour in terms of the constitutional requirements to become a president in Ghana.

6. Sam Nartey George

Another young politician who exhibits the potential to become a good president is the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

The 37-year-old lawmaker who is a member of the legislature’s Communication Committee is a good communicator and he does it to the admiration of many.

He recently made news headlines in Ghana and beyond following the leadership role he is playing in championing legislation against homosexuality in the country.

His advocacy got him into trouble with members of the LGBTQ community both at home and abroad, with some international pro-LGBTQ organisations objecting to the bill which is currently before the Constitutional and Legal Committee of parliament undergoing the various stages of passage to become law.

7. Sammy Awuku

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku is a gentle New Patriotic Party member. Before his current position, he served the party in various capacities including being the National Youth Organiser.

Calmness and gentility are some of the admirable traits some Ghanaians love about him, hence tipping him as a future presidential material.