Parliament, mindful of the provisions in the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 (Act 845), and the 1992 Constitution has outlined programmes to mark the various activities that will dissolve the 7th Parliament and inaugurate the 8th Parliament to facilitate the swearing-in of the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana.

On Wednesday 6th January 2021, the 7th Parliament will stand dissolved at midnight, in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

On 7th January, the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will convene in the Chamber of Parliament to elect a Speaker and two deputy speakers, in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution, after which the elected Members of the 8th Parliament will be sworn in by the Speaker at the Chamber of Parliament as per Article 100(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The President-elect will then be sworn in before the 8th Parliament in accordance with Article 57(3) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The media and the general public are to note that the attendance of these events is strictly by invitation.