A run-off in the super delegates election is a bloody waste of time – Boakye Agyarko

Speaking to media in Koforidua, the former Minister for Energy said the decision to organize a run-off to select the last candidate is a waste of time.

“This process is not to select a winner. I was one of the original drafters of this provision out of the Heyman committee. It was never intended to produce a winner.

"It was intended to select five people to represent the party going forward so therefore if after today let say that one person gets hundred percent, there will be a rerun to add four more and if the second rerun only produces another 100% there will be a third rerun. We will rerun until we get five. Why is that?

He continued “the system is intended to produce five people and not declare a winner. So if today three people get positive number and the rest get zero, next week the party is going to run another election to select two to join the three.

"To me, it is a bloody waste of time. There is a more statistical way of doing it to make sure it is done once and for all but be that as it may, it is where we are”.

He said the super delegates election is not to produce a winner but only to downsize for over 208,000 delegates take decision on them.

“Since it is not to produce a winner, the intention out of the Heyman committee which I was a member was not that the special delegates will select a candidate for the party. That mandate is given to the voters who will number 208000 plus. So you cannot have 956 people select for that 200,000 it is illegitimate. The intention of the Heyman committee in the drafting of the provision is that the pruning down is to make the process less chaotic but the five people must proceed therefore to the general population for them to select the leader of the party. That is the process. I hear all manner of speculations either out of ignorance or willful distortion to misinform”.

