Ablakwa blasts Bawumia for seeking Kusi Boateng's prayer over his nomination form

Ablakwa argues that this act undermines the Vice President’s efforts in fighting identity fraud, especially considering Rev. Kusi Boateng’s alleged double identity scandal, which is still in court.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has criticised the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for allowing Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to touch his nomination forms.
Recommended articles
Ablakwa further stated, "Bawumia cannot be trusted to end the impunity which is destroying our country, either manifesting as galamsey, state capture, corruption, nepotism, or identity fraud."
Ablakwa pointed out the irony, noting that Bawumia, as Chair of the Ghana Police Service Council and a proponent of digitalisation to combat identity fraud, should have directed the arrest of Rev. Kusi Boateng rather than involving him in political matters.
He commented, "It doesn’t appear to occur to him that the Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi scandal highlights another abysmal failure on his part."
According to Ablakwa, Rev. Kusi Boateng’s actions are driven by fear of potential consequences when his political allies are no longer in power. "Clearly, Bawumia cannot be trusted to end the impunity," Ablakwa added.
Okudzeto Ablakwa's accusations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
The lawmaker claimed he discovered the alleged diversion of GH¢2.6million of National Cathedral funds to a company known as JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun.
According to him, the incorporation information, JNS Talent Centre Limited's given registration number is CS695622015 has one Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun, and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi directors and that the company has no track record in construction and design which was gifted the GH¢2.6million of the National Cathedral Secretariat has links to Rev. Kusi Boateng.
Ablakwa in a Facebook alleged that the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport which expired on November 24, 2026, rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.
Rev. Kusi Boateng defamation suit against Okudzeto Ablakwa
An Accra High Court has dismissed the contempt charge filed against North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa by Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.
Justice Charles Gyamfi Dankwah ruled that not only was the suit, filed by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, improperly served on the MP but also the bailiff who did the purported serving of the writ, was not a legitimate staff of the judiciary.
The court further noted that the evidence presented by the plaintiff, is also fraught with inconsistencies.
Rev Kusi Boateng filed the contempt case after Mr Ablakwa was captured in a video kicking a writ filed against him by the man of the gospel.