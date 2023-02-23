Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association rejects Mahama

The Association in a statement said the publication in the media and that Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association and some Union leaders have petitioned the former President, John Mahama urging him to contest for the Presidency in the 2024 general elections is false.

The statement explained that those people who joined the group to meet the former President are not either the Executives or even members of the Abossey Okai Spare parts Dealers Association.

It said "It was some people from Abossey Okai who decided to join the group to meet the former President. And so, we are surprised that they paraded themselves as Abossey Okai Spare parts Dealers Association."

The Association stated that spare parts dealers are a non-political association and will not embark on that action adding that its office is open to every political party and that is the reason why in every election year, all the political parties troop to our office and have deliberations with us.

The Association further stressed that it doesn't want to dabble in politics and will continue to engage with every party in government to come out with policies that will have a positive impact on our business as it has always.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, about four unions namely – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union, and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association assured Mahama of their unflinching support when they petitioned him urging him to contest for the Presidency in the 2024 elections.

They said John Mahama as President will be the best leader to address the country's current economic challenges.