Absenteeism in Parliament: Many MPs are moonlighting — Inusah Fuseini

Kojo Emmanuel

As a former member of the legislature, I am adequately informed that many MPs are moonlighting, Inusah Fuseini, a former lawmaker for the Tamale Central constituency has said.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

His reactions come after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, hauled the MPs for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong as well as the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to the Privileges Committee.

Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Agyapong have absented themselves from Parliament for a while and Henry Quartey also absented himself for more than 15 days without permission.

Inusah Fuseini speaking on the development said absenteeism has contributed to the routine lack of quorum on the floor of the house.

He described the MPs' absenteeism as a worrying situation.

"This is a worrying situation in the house and nobody seems to be talking about it," he stated.

Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo
Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, he said more MPs are deserting the work of the house for their private businesses.

"It is the reason Parliament is all the time greeted with empty chairs when proceedings are shown on television," he added.

According to him, the law stated that if an MP absents him or herself from 15 sitting meetings of the house, the Clerk of Parliament should write to the Electoral Commission (EC) declaring the said MP's seat vacant in accordance with the Constitution for a by-election to be held.

Henry Quartey
Henry Quartey Pulse Ghana

Fuseini said: "Going forward there will be some form of accountability among MPs who are members of the article 75 officeholders."

"How can you not be going to work and still be drawing salaries from the Consolidated Fund?" he asked.

