He accused Nana Addo of unprecedented levels of calculated nepotism describing it as a form of corruption.

According to him, "We must eschew nepotism, that is, family-and-friends government because nepotism is corruption where a family of top officials is the ones who get the juiciest appointments and others are left out. It is corruption, and we must eschew hypocrisy."

Addressing members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat at their Annual National Convention on the theme "Corruption - A threat to national development" at Pomadze near Winneba in the Central Region on Sunday, January 5, 2020, Mahama said "Right is right and wrong is wrong.

"Nepotism does not become right because a different government is in power and our leaders and religious leaders must have the courage to speak up against it.

"In a certain regime when issues of nepotism arise you hear people say ‘but are they not qualified’? of course, in every regime, top officials can find their relatives who are qualified and, so, right is right, wrong is wrong.

The NDC also accused Nana Addo of nepotism, this time, backing it up with names and pictures.

According to the communications director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi named some 53 individuals who directly related or close to people around the President and have been appointed to positions in the administration.

The list includes the entire nuclear family of Nana Asante Bediatuo, who is a cousin to the President and is also his Executive Secretary.

