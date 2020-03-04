He said the former president is struggling to get any credible candidate to run alongside him in the 2020 general elections due to his corrupt practices.

“No credible member of the NDC or politician in this country will accept an offer to partner John Dramani Mahama as a running mate because they do not want to ruin their political career”, Lawrence Antwi said.

“John Dramani Mahama will contest for the December elections as a Presidential Candidate and as a running mate of the party because he will not get any credible person to partner him. As we speak today, John Dramani Mahama is corrupt and nobody wants to associates himself with him to ruin his or her political career” he added.

John Mahama

The NPP Communicator further noted that, in less than ten months from now, Ghanaians will again exercise their franchise to elect a new president as well as new parliamentary representatives yet John Mahama has not been able to tell Ghanaians about his campaign policies and ideas but keep criticizing what the Akufo-Addo government is doing to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Addressing the former President as a ‘confused pregnant dog’ he argued that, the flag bearer for the opposition NDC is not credible enough to manage the affairs of the country because he is not consistence and keeps contradicting himself all the time due to the number of the issues he is facing in the country.