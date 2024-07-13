ADVERTISEMENT
Adding arrogant NAPO to bad candidate Bawumia crashes NPP's campaign - Buabeng Asamoah

Andreas Kamasah

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, former Director of Communications for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and now a leading member of the Movement for Change has asserted that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, coupled with Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as his running mate, has severely undermined the NPP's electoral prospects.

The controversy erupted when NAPO, in a widely condemned statement, suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had surpassed all previous Ghanaian presidents in terms of development, including the revered founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Despite subsequent attempts at clarification and apology, NAPO's comments have sparked a storm of outrage and disaffection for both him and the NPP.

Asamoah did not mince words in his assessment, describing NAPO's remarks as a "succession plan gone bad" and highlighting the embarrassment felt within the party ranks during the fallout. He criticised NAPO's perceived lack of contrition, pointing out that the incident has further damaged the NPP's standing among voters.

"When he went to the West, he had another opportunity to redeem himself. He rather went there and told them that he is right. And that as for him, he is the only truth teller and Ghanaians are sycophants," Buabeng Asamoah remarked, emphasising the extent to which NAPO's actions have exacerbated the NPP's internal divisions and public perception.

Asamoah's comments underscore a deepening rift within the NPP as it prepares for the crucial December 7 general elections, with implications for the party's unity and electoral strategy moving forward. The fallout from NAPO's controversial remarks continues to reverberate, raising questions about the NPP's ability to present a cohesive and appealing platform to Ghanaian voters in the months ahead.

Andreas Kamasah

