Adequate measures in place to provide security for NDC’s protest - Ghana Police

In a press release on Monday, 16 September, the police indicated that they have "extensively engaged the leadership of the NDC and the Electoral Commission in all the regions" where the protests will be held. The service emphasised that their collaboration with the event organisers and relevant stakeholders is aimed at maintaining law and order during the demonstration.

The police also reminded the organisers of their responsibilities under the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), specifically Section 3, which outlines the duties of organisers and participants. This includes the obligation to compensate for any damage to public property and to obey police directions to avoid obstructing traffic or causing disorder.

The Ghana Police Service stressed, “The organisers have also been informed of their duty to abide by all other laws since they will be held responsible for any breaches.”

The police urged all participants to comply with the law to ensure the protest proceeds smoothly.

The NDC has called on its supporters nationwide to join the demonstration to demand an independent audit of the voter register. According to the party, the Electoral Commission’s voter roll is riddled with irregularities, which they argue must be addressed to ensure credible elections on 7 December 2024.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the party’s leader and flagbearer, has stated that the protest is intended to pressure the Electoral Commission to accept their demands, ensuring free and fair elections.