ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Adequate measures in place to provide security for NDC’s protest - Ghana Police

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that sufficient security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful demonstration organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, 17 September 2024.

Ghana Police Service
Ghana Police Service

The protest, aimed at demanding an audit of the 2024 voter register, will take place across several regions in the country.

Recommended articles

In a press release on Monday, 16 September, the police indicated that they have "extensively engaged the leadership of the NDC and the Electoral Commission in all the regions" where the protests will be held. The service emphasised that their collaboration with the event organisers and relevant stakeholders is aimed at maintaining law and order during the demonstration.

The police also reminded the organisers of their responsibilities under the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), specifically Section 3, which outlines the duties of organisers and participants. This includes the obligation to compensate for any damage to public property and to obey police directions to avoid obstructing traffic or causing disorder.

The Ghana Police Service stressed, “The organisers have also been informed of their duty to abide by all other laws since they will be held responsible for any breaches.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police urged all participants to comply with the law to ensure the protest proceeds smoothly.

The NDC has called on its supporters nationwide to join the demonstration to demand an independent audit of the voter register. According to the party, the Electoral Commission’s voter roll is riddled with irregularities, which they argue must be addressed to ensure credible elections on 7 December 2024.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the party’s leader and flagbearer, has stated that the protest is intended to pressure the Electoral Commission to accept their demands, ensuring free and fair elections.

In response, the Electoral Commission has acknowledged some minor irregularities in the voter register but claims that most have already been rectified. The commission has also encouraged the NDC to pursue dialogue rather than street protests to resolve the issue.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Electoral Comissioner Jean Mensah and Bossman Asare

2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'

Dr Kabiru Mahama and Hajia Zuwera Lariba Abudu

Dr. Kabiru Mahama automatically becomes NPP's Walewale PC as MP Lariba gives up

Pius Hardzide

What's wrong with MP helping constituents travel abroad? - Hadzide asks critics