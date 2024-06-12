Adum residents boo Bawumia's campaign team: 'All you know is drive V8s' (video)

“This is all you people know, driving in V8s, shame unto you all, thieves, shame unto you,” some of the young men shouted. Others added, “You have done nothing, move your convoy away, this is all you know. We are wiser, this year we will vote for change, we will change this year,” as the convoy moved slowly through the crowd.

Bawumia, who is campaigning to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2024 general elections, has seen significant support during his recent campaigns in the Ashanti Region, traditionally a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Videos and photos from his engagements show hundreds of thousands turning out to welcome him and his entourage.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Bawumia has met with the Asanteman Traditional Council, farmers, artisans at the Suame industrial enclave, and traders at the Kejetia market. Despite the apparent support, the recent incident in Adum indicates some pockets of dissent among the youth.