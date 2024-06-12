Adum residents boo Bawumia's campaign team: 'All you know is drive V8s' (video)

The footage reveals a pickup truck with about half a dozen people in its bucket, part of a larger convoy comprising V8 vehicles, a police van, and a bus. The young men are seen and heard hooting and jeering at the occupants of the convoy, expressing their discontent loudly.
A video has surfaced on social media platform X, showing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's convoy being booed by a small group of young people in Adum, a central area in the Ashanti Region. The video captures the moment as the convoy, which included a Bawumia campaign-branded pickup, was slowed by crowds in the area.
“This is all you people know, driving in V8s, shame unto you all, thieves, shame unto you,” some of the young men shouted. Others added, “You have done nothing, move your convoy away, this is all you know. We are wiser, this year we will vote for change, we will change this year,” as the convoy moved slowly through the crowd.
Bawumia, who is campaigning to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2024 general elections, has seen significant support during his recent campaigns in the Ashanti Region, traditionally a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Videos and photos from his engagements show hundreds of thousands turning out to welcome him and his entourage.
During his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Bawumia has met with the Asanteman Traditional Council, farmers, artisans at the Suame industrial enclave, and traders at the Kejetia market. Despite the apparent support, the recent incident in Adum indicates some pockets of dissent among the youth.
Bawumia's main rival in the upcoming elections is former President John Dramani Mahama, who is making his fourth consecutive bid for the presidency. Mahama won the 2012 election but lost in 2016 and 2020 to Akufo-Addo. As the 2024 election approaches, both candidates are ramping up their campaigns, seeking to sway voters in a highly competitive race.