Adwoa Safo requests for $8500 from ‘broke’ NHIA


In a letter Adwoa Safo wrote to the Chief Executive of the NHIA, she explained that she was soliciting for the money to pay for an executive leadership training programme at Harvard.

Adwoa Sarfo play

Adwoa Sarfo

The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament Sara Adwoa Safo at a certain time this year requested for $8500 from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

In a letter she wrote to the Chief Executive of the NHIA, she explained that she was soliciting for the money to pay for an executive leadership training programme at Harvard.

The letter which is dated March 16, 2018, said that the cost of the training programme was $8,500 which was to cover tuition and air travel.

It is not clear if the NHIA gave her what she demanded for.

However, for a Member of Parliament (MP) to request for such an amount from the NHIA which is indebted to some health providers, has caused many people asking if the NHIA is really broke.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Authority Dr Samuel Annor says his outfit is broke and the scheme may collapse if the government does not take steps to increase the NHIS levy.

Dr Annor has therefore appealed to the government to increase the levy to 3.5% to save the scheme from total collapse.

But the Minority members of the Health Committee in Parliament said that the NHIA cannot demand more money when it is spending its limited resources on things outside its mandate.

Deputy Ranking member on the health committee Dr Robert Kuganab is incensed by the expenses made and is demanding answers.

“This year NHIS has spent 900 million on items that are not related to paying for service and so it is not about the quantum of money that goes in there is about that money is being used,” he said.

He said the expenses made by the NHIA were completely outside its mandate.

