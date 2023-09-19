Adwoa Safo shares youghurt at registration venue; Ghanaians react

This news, however, was met with a lot of backlash, especially on social media due to her extended absence from Parliament in 2022.

Adwoa Safo is currently trending on social media again after videos surfaced of her sharing yoghurt and snacks at a voter registration centre in her constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP is seen in the video handing over the yoghurts to new registrants while they were waiting for their turn in a queue.

This has generated some interesting reactions from Ghanaians and these are some of the things they are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT