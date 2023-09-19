ADVERTISEMENT
Adwoa Safo shares youghurt at registration venue; Ghanaians react

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in the news for the past few days after she announced her intention to contest as a lawmaker again.

Adoa Safo shares yoghurts
This news, however, was met with a lot of backlash, especially on social media due to her extended absence from Parliament in 2022.

Adwoa Safo is currently trending on social media again after videos surfaced of her sharing yoghurt and snacks at a voter registration centre in her constituency.

The MP is seen in the video handing over the yoghurts to new registrants while they were waiting for their turn in a queue.

This has generated some interesting reactions from Ghanaians and these are some of the things they are saying:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
