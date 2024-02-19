Afenyo-Markin to replace Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader – Report

Sources indicate that Patricia Appiagyei, is likely to be named as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

This vacancy comes after the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was recently nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.

The position of Second Deputy Chief Whip, according to sources, is likely to be filled by Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no immediate indication as to whether the Suame MP will keep his role in government as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

What is clear, however, is that he is likely to be named as the Chairman of the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to present his campaign team to the leadership of the party today.

He will present the team to the National Executive Committee and National Council of the party today, Monday, February 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Names of members of the campaign team are expected to be announced after this meeting.