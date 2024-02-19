The report said Frank Annoh Dompreh, the present Majority Chief Whip and MP Nsawam-Adoagyiri will ascend to the role of Deputy Majority Leader, thereby creating space for Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.
Afenyo-Markin to replace Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as Majority Leader – Report
The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin will replace Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as the Majority in Leader in Parliament, according to a report by Accra based Citi FM.
Sources indicate that Patricia Appiagyei, is likely to be named as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip.
This vacancy comes after the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was recently nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation.
The position of Second Deputy Chief Whip, according to sources, is likely to be filled by Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra.
There is no immediate indication as to whether the Suame MP will keep his role in government as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.
What is clear, however, is that he is likely to be named as the Chairman of the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.
Relatedly, the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to present his campaign team to the leadership of the party today.
He will present the team to the National Executive Committee and National Council of the party today, Monday, February 19, 2024.
Names of members of the campaign team are expected to be announced after this meeting.
According to several reports, the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, is likely to be named as campaign manager for the 2024 general election.
