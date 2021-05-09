RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

African Union appoints Mahama as special envoy to Somalia

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The African Union (AU) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has announced the appointment of former President John Mahama, as the High Representative to Somalia.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

According to Mahamat, "As the High Representative for Somalia's political track. President Mahama will work with the Somali stakeholders, to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-encompassing resolution for the holding of Somali elections in the shortest time possible.

"In fulfilling his mandate, the High Representative will be supported by AMISOM, to ensure that the mediation efforts and the peace support operation work together seamlessly."

In a statement, he called on the Somali stakeholders to negotiate in good faith and to put the interests of Somalia and the well-being of the Somali people above all else in the search for an inclusive settlement to the electoral crisis.

"This should usher in a democratically elected government with the legitimacy and mandate to resolve the remaining outstanding political and constitutional issues that are posing a threat to the stability of the country and the region as a whole," he added.

Violence erupted in Somalia's capital between soldiers loyal to the government and citizens angry at the country's leader as tensions spike over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's extended stay in power.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Mogadishu, chanting "we don't want a dictatorship." They also stamped on and set fire to images of President Mohamed.

