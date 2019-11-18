The interaction is part of the NDC’s ongoing consultation with various stakeholders and groupings.

He promised to work out adequate funding and credit facilities for Poultry farmers throughout the country to make Ghana a net exporter of poultry products.

Mahama said a reduction in the imports of chicken and poultry feeds would help and promised to do everything to provide sufficient support to the farmers to achieve that goal.

According to him, there has been an imposition of tariffs on foreign breeds over the years and explained that it was to make room for locally produced ones to be able to compete on the international market.

"There was a tariff on imported poultry in order to make it more expensive and give our poultry the chance to compete because if poultry farmers are happy and they are making money, of course as President, I should be happy," he stated.

In 2017, the Poultry Farmers Association called on the government, particularly the directorates of veterinary and animal production, to check the activities of an Indian hatchery based at Apedwa in the Eastern Region.

The association urged the directorates to intervene and stop the activities of the company to prevent the poultry industry from collapse.

It said the activities of the company, Park Agrotech Ghana Limited, were undermining the country's quest to reduce poultry import and was also causing financial loss to most poultry farmers.

The farmers also accused the company of supplying unhealthy day old layer chicks to farmers in the country.