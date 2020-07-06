This will be after meetings with the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, and the current Chairman of the Council of Elders of NDC, Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama.

Although tight-lipped, names such as former Finance Minister, Kwesi Botchway, former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Kwame Awuah Darko, the former boss of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Kwasi Ahwoi, a former Agric and Interior Minister have been tipped to partner Mahama for the 2020 presidential race.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister, banker, and businessman, who once served as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG) is also on the list.

Information picked by Pulse.com.gh indicates that although Mahama wanted Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate and break the cycle of male running mate and getting more females into mainstream political decision-making in line with the party's policy.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang appears to be in a pole position among all with her gender, record as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a University- the University of Cape Coast (UCC). She was a former trained journalist, who also served as an Education Minister, where she excelled and made a name for herself.

However, media reports have also mentioned Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey Constituency and daughter of Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings to partner Mahama.