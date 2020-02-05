Hon. Agbodza said the media interviews by the Majority Leader since the Airbus saga broke has been disappointing.

He said the comments are like that of serial caller and it is strange that a respected leader in Parliament will go that way on issues.

He noted that if he decides to go down the same path as the leader of the House, he would be forced to say certain things that would be considered an insult to Parliament.

He said, “I expect certain people in this country to consider their positions before saying certain things. If you are not even a lawyer you understand that when judges write their judgment and leave certain things it is based on reasons.”

“There is a reason why they did not mention certain names in the judgment.”

“So if you are a leader of a respected group and you join serial callers to talk that way you make it difficult for me to hold myself back if I want to respond to you,” he said.

The Majority Leader in an interview with Citi FM said John Mahama should avail himself for probing on the matter.

Kwame Agbodza

“The issue we raised then was about suspicion and we wrote to the [Airbus] centres, the one in Brazil, Spain and finally France but we hit a roadblock in all of them…I think if former president [John] Mahama is committed to transparency and accountability, he should open himself up for these institutions to probe into the matter,” he said.

...Mr Speaker, the cost price of the C-295, the Shell is US$22 million from the manufacturers –– their own website. Here, we are saying that it is €24.5 million. Again, you wonder where these figures are being conjured from,” he added.

Mr. Agboza noted that the high horse the Majority leader and his NPP are riding on with regards to the Airbus scandal is a feeling that this is a potential respite for the rot that is going on in the Akufo-Addo government.