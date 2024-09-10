Akpaloo vows to win election 2024: 'Forget numerical strength of NPP, NDC'

Addressing the media after filing presidential nomination forms, Akpaloo expressed unwavering confidence in his party's ability to overcome the numerical advantages held by the NPP and NDC.

"Forget the numerical strength of NPP and NDC," Akpaloo proclaimed. "This election is going to be different and I'm I'm believing in God that it's going to surprise everybody and it's something that Ghanaians will not understand."

He added: "I will win it hands down. They have a lot of voters behind them beyond the voters. I have a lot of voters more than you can see, you know, we have more voters than them."

As the 2024 election approaches, Akpaloo's vow to challenge the numerical strength of the NPP and NDC will likely be a focal point of the campaign narrative.

The NPP and NDC have long been the two major players in Ghanaian politics, with their influence deeply entrenched in the country’s political and economic landscape.

The NPP, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the NDC, with John Mahama as its leading figure, have consistently garnered substantial support in national elections.

However, Akpaloo's assertion reflects a growing sentiment among some Ghanaians who are disillusioned with the status quo.

