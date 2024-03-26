ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo boasts unmatched education achievements in fourth republic

Evans Effah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has proudly proclaimed that his administration's accomplishments in the education sector surpass those of any other government in Ghana's Fourth Republic, spanning 31 years.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

During the launch of the Smart Schools Project in Accra on Monday, March 25, President Akufo-Addo underscored his government's unwavering commitment to advancing education.

He also highlighted significant investments across various facets of the education system, including policy development, infrastructure enhancement, educator support, and provision of resources.

"I dare say that the investment and commensurate commitment towards education enhancement over the last seven years is unmatched by any government since the inception of our fourth republic some 31 years ago," stated President Akufo-Addo.

He emphasized that these investments are evident in multiple areas, such as infrastructure development, provision of equipment and resources, scholarships, stationery, and improvements in teacher welfare.

President Akufo-Addo's remarks showcase his administration's pride in its educational achievements and its determination to prioritize educational advancement.

By focusing on policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and supporting educators, the government aims to solidify its legacy as a leader in educational reform within the Fourth Republic.

