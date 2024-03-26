Akufo-Addo boasts unmatched education achievements in fourth republic

He also highlighted significant investments across various facets of the education system, including policy development, infrastructure enhancement, educator support, and provision of resources.

"I dare say that the investment and commensurate commitment towards education enhancement over the last seven years is unmatched by any government since the inception of our fourth republic some 31 years ago," stated President Akufo-Addo.

He emphasized that these investments are evident in multiple areas, such as infrastructure development, provision of equipment and resources, scholarships, stationery, and improvements in teacher welfare.

President Akufo-Addo's remarks showcase his administration's pride in its educational achievements and its determination to prioritize educational advancement.