Akufo-Addo can’t fight corruption - 62% of Ghanaians say

According to the report, only a few Ghanaians are optimistic about the government’s ability to fight corruption.

Details of the report also indicated that 53%of Ghanaians are not confident that the government can protect the country’s financial resources by promoting accountability in public service.

Pulse Ghana

The report at the same time stated that although Ghanaians are doubtful of the president’s commitment to corruption, there is mixed belief in the government’s ability to fulfil some of the 2020 manifesto promises of the NPP.

“Fewer than half of Ghanaians are optimistic that, in the next four years, the Akufo-Addo NPP-led government will perform “much better or better” in addressing educational needs(45%), providing a reliable supply of electricity (44%), maintaining roads and bridges (44%), and providing water and sanitation services (43%). Only one-third (35%) are optimistic about the government’s ability to reduce crime.,” portions of the CDD report read.

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) initiated the post-election survey this year to measure citizens’ expectations of the NPP government’s performance in the delivery of its 2020 manifesto promises