According to the controversial hitmaker, the president has excelled in his first term therefore the need for him to be allowed to continue.

Speaking on Accra based 4Syte TV, Shatta Wale said policies that have been introduced by the president has helped a lot of people.

Shatta Wale noted that “so marvellous that he can really go down like care about his people…thinking about giving them free this, free that. He came with this free education thing and must people never understood that but it is working”.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Shatta Wale

“A period like this that he can come out and be supporting us like this- I don’t see any African President doing this apart from him. So I believe we need to clap for him every morning when we wake up. The way people go to church and clap, they need to be clapping for the President like that because he has done so marvelously well”.

To all other political parties aiming to contest the 2020 general elections, Shatta Wale advised that “I believe we should call all other political parties and they must come into an agreement to give him (Akufo-Addo) another four years”.