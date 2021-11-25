The NIA, in a letter dated November 25, 2021, announced the two-year extension of the contract of Prof Attafuah to the staff.
Akufo-Addo extends Ken Attafuah's contract as NIA boss
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has re-appointed Professor Ken Agyemang Attafuah as the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA).
The NIA was set up in 2003 under the Office of the President with the mandate to issue national ID cards and manage the National Identification System (NIS).
This resulted in the passing of the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707) to give it the necessary legal premises on which to operate.
The National Identity Register Act, 2008 (Act 750) was also passed to give authorisation to the collection of personal and biometric data and to ensure the protection of privacy and personal information of enrollees/applicants.
Prof. Attafuah, a criminologist and former Deputy Chair of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) was first appointed to the position in January 2017 in an acting capacity until he was subsequently confirmed as the substantive head of the NIA.
He was given a two-year contract extension in November 2019 after he attained the compulsory retirement age of 60.
