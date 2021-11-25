Akufo-Addo extends Ken Attafuah's contract as NIA boss

The NIA was set up in 2003 under the Office of the President with the mandate to issue national ID cards and manage the National Identification System (NIS).

This resulted in the passing of the National Identification Authority Act, 2006 (Act 707) to give it the necessary legal premises on which to operate.

The National Identity Register Act, 2008 (Act 750) was also passed to give authorisation to the collection of personal and biometric data and to ensure the protection of privacy and personal information of enrollees/applicants.

Prof. Attafuah, a criminologist and former Deputy Chair of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) was first appointed to the position in January 2017 in an acting capacity until he was subsequently confirmed as the substantive head of the NIA.