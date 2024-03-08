ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo has been Ghana’s worst President since 1992 – Amoako Baah

Evans Annang

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the current government as shambolic.

President Akufo Addo

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the worst leader the country has ever seen since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, he said in terms of delivering on democracy: "Akufo-Addo's (administration) is worse, very bad... that must is for sure."

Asked for specifics of what has gone wrong since 2017, he responded: "(it has been) seven years of strict vices, people steal without accountability, they offend the laws and go free, no one arrested for galamsey or breaching Auditor-General's reports."

He pointed to the case of former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, to stress how "proceed on leave" orders have been issued to people who are not in the president's good books or against his allies.

Dr Amoako Baah Pulse Ghana

"Akufo-Addo does what he wants because he is not accountable and there are no consequences," he added.

Amoako Baah, a political scientist, is a serial critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government and has often called out the president over his lack of action on critical national issues.

