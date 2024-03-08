He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the worst leader the country has ever seen since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.
Akufo-Addo has been Ghana’s worst President since 1992 – Amoako Baah
Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the current government as shambolic.
In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, he said in terms of delivering on democracy: "Akufo-Addo's (administration) is worse, very bad... that must is for sure."
Asked for specifics of what has gone wrong since 2017, he responded: "(it has been) seven years of strict vices, people steal without accountability, they offend the laws and go free, no one arrested for galamsey or breaching Auditor-General's reports."
He pointed to the case of former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, to stress how "proceed on leave" orders have been issued to people who are not in the president's good books or against his allies.
"Akufo-Addo does what he wants because he is not accountable and there are no consequences," he added.
Amoako Baah, a political scientist, is a serial critic of the Akufo-Addo-led government and has often called out the president over his lack of action on critical national issues.
