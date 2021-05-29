Akufo-Addo invites ECOWAS heads to Ghana over Mali crisis

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Saturday, May 29, 2021, the Minister noted that the summit is in line with efforts by the regional bloc to ensure progressive development of member countries.

She said the summit will be held to proffer conflict resolution strategies in accordance with relevant protocols to bring an end to the political crisis in the West African state.

She said: “As you are all aware, the past few days have witnessed some worrying developments in Mali. The arrest and detention of the President and Prime Minister of the transition government by the military has necessitated a re-evaluation of the strategies adopted by ECOWAS to bring normalcy to the country.”

“At the behest of the President of the Republic, an ECOWAS Mediation team, led by H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, ECOWAS Special Envoy and Mediator for Mali, embarked on a fact-finding mission to Mali from 25th to 26th May, 2021 to assess the situation and explore opportunities for the resolution of the crisis. H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will, therefore, report to the Summit on the outcome of the mission,” she added.

The President will be joined by 10 Heads of State from ECOWAS and well known dignitaries and representatives from Benin, Guinea, Cape Verde and Senegal.