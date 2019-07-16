Bernard Antwi-Boasiako said Akufo-Addo is the type of leader who is always hungry for success and never sleeps on the job.

President Akufo-Addo was recently named Africa’s best president by “Leaders of tomorrow”, a research organisation based in Canada.

The Ghanaian leader was rated above his peers on the continent following a poll.

Mr. Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, said he was least surprised by the President’s high ratings.

According to him, Nana Addo has shown by his achievements that he is a combination of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Just to let the world know this about President Akufo-Addo, he is like a combination of Messi and Ronaldo,” he said, as quoted by Peacefmonline.

“He never sleeps on the job and is always hungry for success. He wants the best for Ghana and Africa at large.

“Being rated the best in Africa is a remarkable achievement and I want to thank God for helping him to achieve this feat.”

The ratings by “Leaders of tomorrow” comes after a similar research conducted by US-based think tank, World Vision Forum also rated President Akufo-Addo 1st on the list in Africa leaders with vision.