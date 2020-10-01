He said the president hasn’t shown any seriousness in dealing with the matter.

Speaking on Woezor TV on Thursday, 1 October to wrap up his campaign of the Bono region, the former President said: “It is clear that this President hasn’t taken this matter serious, he hasn’t. The whole government, the security service is like they have a very lackadaisical attitude towards the issue of Western Togoland.

“There is nothing like Western Togoland. Ghana’s territorial integrity is a sovereign matter, no inch of this country must be seceded to anybody. our constitution makes it clear that we must protect the territorial integrity of Ghana. It’s one of the most serious things the constitution deals with and that’s why when I was president and we had that maritime boundary issue, I did not sleep over it.

“I didn’t want one inch of our maritime boundary to be seceded to another country and, so, we took definite action and you could see there was seriousness in what we did.”

Different secessionist groups who claim to be Western Togolanders, have launched attacked in different parts of the Volta Region.

The life of John Dramani Mahama as a politician

In the first attack on Friday, 25 September 2020, they seized two police stations, took the officers hostage and stole weapons from the armouries after blocking entry and exit points in the Volta Region.

In the second attack, they torched two buses at the Ho STC yard on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.