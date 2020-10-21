He said the ruling government has failed to prosecute Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, for fraud.
Speaking at Tarkwa as part of 5-day campaign tour of the Western Region, the former president said the NPP government is complicit in the Menzgold saga.
”What is so special about NAM 1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him? Why do you unleash the police on innocent customers while NAM 1 walks free,” he fumed.
He assured that his next government will thoroughly investigate NAM1 and his directors and use all legitimate means to retrieve the funds