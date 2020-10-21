He said the ruling government has failed to prosecute Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, for fraud.

Speaking at Tarkwa as part of 5-day campaign tour of the Western Region, the former president said the NPP government is complicit in the Menzgold saga.

”What is so special about NAM 1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him? Why do you unleash the police on innocent customers while NAM 1 walks free,” he fumed.

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

He assured that his next government will thoroughly investigate NAM1 and his directors and use all legitimate means to retrieve the funds