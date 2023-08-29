Akufo-Addo is supporting Bawumia – Yaw Buaben-Asamoa alleges

Speaking in an interview on UTV in Accra, the former Member of Parliament for Adentan said the Vice President is the establishment candidate in the contest for flagbearer of the NPP.

“Nana Addo has endorsed Bawumia. What are you saying? We all know that he supports him. Bawumia is an establishment candidate. This is very clear, and we can all see it,” he said.

He, however, added that, despite every plot and ploy, Alan Kyerematen has a greater chance in the NPP congress slated for November 4, 2023.

Adding that those who voted at the August 26 delegate conference represent just 0.004% of the greater mass that will be voting on November 4.

“Those who voted are not the kingmakers. They were just handpicked, they are elites. They reign on the top. Even if they are part of the 2000, they represent 0.004%. Do the calculations,” he added.

Nana Obiri-Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP has said that he will retire from politics if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not elected the flagbearer of the party.

"The Bawumia agenda and the Bawumia issue are non-negotiable. It will never happen that Bawumia will not win. No, it won't happen anywhere.

"I will stop politics if he doesn’t win because I don’t just talk… so whatever I say, don’t challenge but just accept," he said.