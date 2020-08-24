He said this development is set to taint the president’s reputation as an anti-corruption crusader.

A Plus said in an interview with JoyNews that the so-called criminals have hijacked the government’s anti-corruption agenda and are rather fighting those who are interested in ending the canker.

He disclosed that Akufo-Addo’s perceived failure to deal with corruption has dented his legacy.

“There are too many criminals around the president. Too many people want to use his government for their personal interest and it will affect his legacy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“This is someone we have been with and helping the President protect the public purse by fighting corruption. Some people around him have decided to fight us; which is very wrong.”