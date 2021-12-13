Akufo-Addo issues stern warning to ministers with presidential ambitions at cabinet meeting

The president is said to have criticized the “premature” move by some of his appointees in government.

The Asaase report also revealed that Akufo-Addo described the actions of his appointees who want to be presidential aspirants as “selfish and irresponsible”.

He is said to have told them their ambition will get in the way of their ministerial duties.

Meanwhile, the Steering Committee of the NPP on Saturday, December 11, also met at the party’s headquarters to discuss the same issue of hopefuls for the available slot in the party, among other pressing issues.

The ruling party is preparing to embark on a series of elections for party executives across all levels.

What is holding back many aspirants is the issuance of a code of conduct for aspiring party executives and presidential aspirants not to campaign until official nominations are opened.

The NPP has therefore barred party members from campaigning ahead of the presidential primaries in 2023.