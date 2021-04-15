Akufo-Addo to name deputy ministers-designate today (List)

The story says highly placed sources at the presidency revealed that Charles Adu-Boahen and Abena Osei Asare, who both served as deputies to Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance, will maintain their posts.

President Akufo-Addo will also appoint a third person to make the number of Deputy Finance Ministers three.

The Energy Ministry, which is considered as one of the most important sectors of the Ghanaian economy, will have Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, the MP for the Sekondi Constituency as one of the three Deputy Ministers who will be assisting the Sector Minister, Matthew Poku Prempeh, the station reported.

The Ministry of Information, is expected to have two deputy ministerial positions and Fatimatu Abubakar, the current Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency is tipped to be one of the two deputies who will be working with the substantive Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Diana Asonaba Dapaah, will be named as one of two Deputy Ministers of Justice and Attorney General to assist Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice.

Diana Asonaba Dapaah is a lawyer called to both the Ghana and New York Bar. She is also the current Vice President of the Ghana Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Hub. She is expected to compliment the Attorney General with her strengths in civil litigation and corporate law. Diana is a lecturer in Law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), teaching Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Corporate Law and Governance, Public International Law and Human Rights Law and Company Law.

Diana is a World Bank-certified trainer in corporate governance and also in human rights and ADR and has trained lawyers and judges in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Her areas of research include ADR, corporate law and governance and human rights. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.