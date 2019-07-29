According to him, the 125 Ministries under the NPP government is too huge and is therefore draining the national purse.

Mahama disclosed this during a retreat for the party’s election directors in Tamale in the Northern region.

“We are said to have achieved a world record of 125 ministers. Definitely, some of those ministries will go under an NDC government,” he said.

“Government expenditure has ballooned and they are not able to collect enough revenue to meet the high expenditure. And part of the high expenditure is because of the huge number of political appointments.”

The Akufo-Addo administration currently has 125 ministers, over 30 more ministers more than its predecessors.

Mahama believes some of the new Ministries created under the current government clearly have no relevance.

The NDC flagbearer cited the Procurement Ministry as one which could easily have been supervised by the Finance Ministry.

“Procurement ministry will go. You have a whole Public Procurement Authority which was supervised by the Ministry of Finance. What do you need a Procurement Minister for?” he wondered.