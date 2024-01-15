Akufo-Addo’s government has fought corruption more than any gov’t in history – Blay

“The government of Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, so far as I am concerned, has put in more efforts under the third and fourth republic, to fight corruption than any other government that I can think of. I am being sincere. How do you fight corruption? It's not vowing to be a saint as an individual and therefore let people follow your examples.

It is important for you as an individual, to set a good example, but the kind of institutions you put in place, the kind of policies you put in place. The policies, with emphasis, will fight corruption for you. Digitalization is one of them. The Police have been empowered, the Judiciary has been empowered to the extent that they give them everything that they need,” he said on the January 14 edition of Hot Issues with Keminni Amanor.

It would be recalled that the former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan said during the Constitution Day Public Lecture organized by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Law School and the One Ghana Movement, that public institutions charged with the mandate to fight corruption are not doing enough.

“Over the years, we have become poorer as a nation and as a people, mainly due to pervasive corruption, particularly in the public sector. Unfortunately, some of our key public institutions are becoming institutions of dubious integrity. Increasingly, candidates who lose elections are alleging manipulations and refusing to accept the results,” Dr Afari-Gyan said.

He therefore called for measures to curb the menace.