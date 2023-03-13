Akufo-Addo’s government is harassing me, sabotaging my businesses – Kennedy Agyapong cries

“Let me state it clearly, they cannot use the system to intimidate me. It won’t work. It is so sad for me to make this statement. I operated businesses during all the regimes in the Fourth Republic, but I never went through any of this harassment and intimidation unlike under this Akufo-Addo government that I have been MP for six consecutive terms,” Kenndey Agyapong said while speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

The lawmaker declared his intention to contest for the NPP presidential candidacy last year and has since been touring the country to convince party delegates to elect him.

He has spoken against the NPP choosing either Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as its candidate will lead to defeat in the 2024 election.

According to him, the party needs a clean and honest person like himself as a candidate to win the next election.