According to the businessman, his businesses have been going through unprecedented sabotage since he decided to enter the contest to become the NPP’s candidate for the election 2024.
Akufo-Addo’s government is harassing me, sabotaging my businesses – Kennedy Agyapong cries
New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who happens to be a flagbearer aspirant of the party has alleged that he is suffering harassment and intimidation at the hands of the Akufo-Addo-led government.
Recommended articles
“Let me state it clearly, they cannot use the system to intimidate me. It won’t work. It is so sad for me to make this statement. I operated businesses during all the regimes in the Fourth Republic, but I never went through any of this harassment and intimidation unlike under this Akufo-Addo government that I have been MP for six consecutive terms,” Kenndey Agyapong said while speaking on Kumasi-based Sompa FM.
The lawmaker declared his intention to contest for the NPP presidential candidacy last year and has since been touring the country to convince party delegates to elect him.
He has spoken against the NPP choosing either Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia or former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen as its candidate will lead to defeat in the 2024 election.
According to him, the party needs a clean and honest person like himself as a candidate to win the next election.
In his view, anyone who has been part of the incumbent government is not fit to represent the party in the presidential election because of the bad record of the government in managing the country’s economy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh