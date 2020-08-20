He said the Akufo-Addo led administration is grabbing at straws in order to compare the last NDC administration in terms of infrastructure.

The former President said this desperation has led the NPP to even tout the construction of KVIP toilets as major achievements.

In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said, we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads, that was what they said and today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement.

“The President said this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record and we can settle it easily. Let’s have a debate between the two presidents about our records,” Mahama noted when he addressed Chiefs and elders of Dzolokpuita in the Ho West constituency as part of his campaign in the Volta region.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

On Tuesday, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia held a town hall lecture to present the infrastructural achievements of the ruling NPP.

Dr. Bawumia said no government in the history of the 4th Republic can compare in terms of achievements in its first term.