He said the current rate of graft in the country is way worse than what happened under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Speaking on Accra based TV3, he said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has also performed abysmally compared to the NDC government.

“You may talk about quality of governance, you can talk about infrastructure, you can talk about the calmness and the tolerance of opposing views.

“So many areas of governance John [Mahama] has shown much better performance than Nana.”

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the Mahama government was described as the most corrupt administration, he said: “I don’t know how they describe this government now.

“The debate has been which of the two administrations has been more corrupt.”

He expressed optimism that the electorate will vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and bring back John Mahama as president.