According to Sammy Gyamfi, the President was alone when the alleged bribe was presented to him and he took it gleefully, so he must be the one to deny or confirm the allegations.

He was speaking at a press conference on Thursday, December 4 at the NDC's headquarters in Accra.

The President has been in the news after a video of him allegedly taking a bribe of $40,000 went viral online and on other platforms.

The video gained further traction after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Mahama alluded to it on campaign platforms.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mahama said Akufo-Addo shamelessly took money in a brown paper bag.

“A President shameless enough to accept money in a brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain – Nana has made it clearer than ever that he was only interested in the Presidency so that he could enrich himself, and he was willing to tell any lie to get there,” he wrote.

“You have seen with your own eyes how low Nana has brought Ghana. Rising food prices, youth unemployment, no real development, increasing debt, no future for your children. Do you really want 4 more years of that?”

Meanwhile, reacting to the bribery allegation, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the video in question was doctored, claiming that the President has never taken a bribe in his life.