Alan Kyeremanten has nothing to offer Ghanaians – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The GUM leader argued that Mr. Kyeremanteng failed as a Minister for Trade and Industry, therefore, he can’t do anything as President.

“There’s no hope in Alan Kyerematen for Ghana. Because I, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, my hope is to see a better Ghana someday, so, I have established one, two, or three things to help Ghanaians.

“Since he (Alan Kyerematen) entered politics in Ghana, he should show us how many factories or jobs he has opened. The sole factory that was supposed to supply us with sugar and save us the enormous sum of money we spent on sugar imports was the Komenda Sugar factory. When he joined the government, he oversaw its operations as a Trade and Industry Minister, but he couldn’t manage the factory and collapsed it.

“If he is having any idea, then he should have been able to manage the factory as a minister, but he was unable to do so and rather suggested to Akuffo-Addo that the factory be sold to foreigners.

“So, it means that he has no ideas, he’s just following the ideas of others because if he had any idea, he could have used it to help Akufo Addo’s administration,” he said.

Alan Kyeremanten resigned as Minister in the Akufo-Addo led administration to announce his bid to be flagbearer of the NPP last week.