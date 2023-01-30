ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian LGBT rights activist being installed chief in Ghana falls off palanquin (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Drama ensued over the weekend as Davis Mac-Lyalla, a popular Nigerian LGBT rights activist who was being installed as chief in Ghana fell off the palanquin in which he was being paraded.

He was being paraded through the streets as Amankorahen of the Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Central Region when the incident unexpected happened.

Mac-Iyalla is noted for promoting homosexuality and advocating for the rights of the people who engage in its related activities.

He established the Nigerian wing of the British Changing Attitude organization, which presses for internal reform of the Anglican Communion for further inclusion of Anglican sexual minorities.

The Amankorehen is a development chief who champions activities aimed at the development of an area. The title is usually conferred on persons, including foreigners who have contributed to the development of a community.

Mac-Iyalla was installed by the Omanhen and President of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okese Essandoh IX, under the stool name Nana Kwesi Gyasi I.

According to Graphic.com.gh, the ceremony was attended by several traditional authorities from Osu in Accra, Elmina, Mankessim and Cape Coast.

A short video circulating online shows a brief moment of pandemonium as some people are heard screaming “Jesus” repeatedly in a bid to save the falling chief from landing on the ground but to no avail.

Then, a group of people are seen in the same video rushing to the place where the palanquin fell down.

The dramatic episode reportedly caused a temporary holdup in the procession and a change in the original programme lineup.

Addressing the people at the ceremony, Mac-Iyalla lamented how some people had kicked against his installation as development chief of the area because he was a foreigner.

“People were trying to stop the ceremony,” he said. “I am a man of action. When I enter somewhere I bring change. Whenever I enter anywhere if I say I want to do something I do it and I do it very well.”

Fingers are crossed to see what change Mac-Iyalla’s installation as development chief will bring to the Nkusukum Traditional Area.

